Frank V. Fast (July 15,1935 - September 22, 2019)



On September 22, at 84 years young, after a brief illness, and with family at his side, Frank passed. He leaves his wife of 62 years Barb, a sister Jackie, daughters Debbie (Tom), Patti (Dean), six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Born in Winnipeg, and raised in Abbotsford, Frank moved to Victoria and joined the navy in 1954 where he served for 35 years retiring as a Chief Petty Officer, 1st Class. Since retirement he and Barb embraced life, especially family and friends. In winter months they were snowbirds enjoying Southern California sunshine. By request there will be no funeral service. Frank wants those who knew him to raise a glass to all the shared memories. Forever a baseball fan, Frank has gone to see the big Dodger in the sky. It's a good thing. He is pitching on Sunday.

