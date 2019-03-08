Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Wilson. View Sign

93rd round



And he went down



Try as he might



He lost the fight



He will finally be reunited with his late wife Merle, who passed away in 2008. She was the love of his life to the end. They grew up next door to each other and became childhood sweethearts. Frank was born in Texas but spent his entire life in the oldfield valley of Saanich. Even with many medical issues, he chose to live the last 11 years on his own, in the house he and Merle built in 1955. Frank was a hard working family man and a jack of all trades, but was a faller most of his life. Whenever you heard a chainsaw or smelled sawdust, you thought of him. Near the end, the most he could do outside was cut the grass. He said with a grin, "They might be able to take away my licence but they can't stop me from riding my mower". Family and friends will miss their many visits to Frank's "Two Bit Ranch" for tea and a slice of pie, a game of cards and a sing along while he played the guitar. He was always sharp with jokes and laughter. He will be deeply missed but not forgotten by his children: Wendy (Ken), Frank, Julie (Reg) Underwood, Rocky (Sue). His grandkids: Shawn (Anna), Casey (Sarah), Kendra (Tim), Whitney (Peter), Darcie, Candi, Hollie (Doug), Chelsea, Wade and great-grandkids: Oliver, Lauren, Reese, Thea, Naiya. His sisters and brother: Norma (Jack), June, Doris and Norman (Betty). Countless nieces and nephews (some of which were his favourite phone buddies), extended family and friends.



Our family would like to thank Dr. Trerice and Jill, who always gave our Dad special attention.



No service at his request.

