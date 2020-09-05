SCHMID, Franz October 4, 1926 - August 26, 2020 Franz Schmid passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, just before his 94th birthday. It is with great sadness that we say our goodbyes to our beloved Franz, Dad and Opa, who will always be remembered as a gentle, generous, and kindest of souls. Franz was born and raised in Austria where he became a Master Carpenter and furniture designer and married the love of his life, Maria. Looking for a better life, they immigrated with their daughter Heidi to Regina, Saskatchewan in 1953 and made their permanent home in Victoria in 1957. Franz and Maria came from very humble beginnings, but with hard work and a desire to succeed they started a residential construction company building family homes. His legacy can be seen throughout Victoria to this day. As Franz continued to build homes, the family welcomed the arrival of their daughter Rosemarie. Franz had several hobbies and shared these with his family and friends. He loved dancing and music. He enjoyed barbequing, smoking salmon, making jams, baking, and cooking with friends. Franz was called by the angels and passed away surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his wife Maria and leaves his sister Elfrieda, daughters Heidi and Rosemarie (Mark), nieces Carmen (David), Claudia, and Gisella (Rosario), great-grandson, Matteo, and his loyal feline companion Herman. Franz will be deeply missed by all who knew him. That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life (John 3:15). Due to Covid, the Celebration of Life on September 11, 2020 will be limited to close family and friends. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com