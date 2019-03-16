KOHL, Franziska At 95 years of age, Fanny/Fran peacefully left her family home in the presence of her husband, Leopold, to join our Lord on March 4, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her son, Leo in 1957 and will be missed by her husband; sons, Hannes, Kurt and Frank; daughters, Hilda and Diana; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving, gentle woman. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13 A private family service will be held. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 1:00 pm at the Metchosin Golf Course, 4100 Metchosin Road. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019