Franziska Kohl

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franziska Kohl.

KOHL, Franziska At 95 years of age, Fanny/Fran peacefully left her family home in the presence of her husband, Leopold, to join our Lord on March 4, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her son, Leo in 1957 and will be missed by her husband; sons, Hannes, Kurt and Frank; daughters, Hilda and Diana; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving, gentle woman. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13 A private family service will be held. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 1:00 pm at the Metchosin Golf Course, 4100 Metchosin Road. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.