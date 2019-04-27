Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred "Ray" Andrews. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service - Downtown #1 - 1315 Cook Street Victoria , BC V8V 4A3 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

ANDREWS, Fred "Ray" Fred "Ray" Andrews passed away unexpectedly but quietly at home on April 17, 2019 after a rich and full life. Ray was born on August 28, 1948 in Los Angeles, California to Argent and Fred Andrews. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of 48 years; children, Melinda and Travis; daughter-in-law, Barbie; granddaughter, Lucy; sisters, Janie (Ray) Scott, Patty (Ron) Durdle, Susan (Bruce) Nielsen; mother-in-law, Dorothy Drew; sister-in-law, Diane (John) Land; brother-in-law, Steve (Tracy) Drew, and many nieces and nephews. Ray was the long-time owner of Brady's Fish and Chip Shop, which he ran with his family and sisters for 28 years. Ray had a passion for fast cars and drag racing. He took great pleasure in working on cars and travelling throughout Canada and the United States to compete in races. However, his greatest pleasure was received when spending time with family, especially his granddaughter, Lucy. A heartfelt "thank you" goes to Dr. Rene Weir, and the nurses at the Royal Jubilee Hospital's PD Clinic who diligently attended to Ray's care over the last five years. His family is also grateful to the Saanich Fire Department and paramedics for their assistance. At the family's request, a private service will be held. Tributes, if desired, may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, British Columbia Branch 200-4940 Canada Way, Burnaby BC, V5G 4K6, or online. Condolences may be offered to the family at







