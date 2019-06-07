Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred C. Leak. View Sign Obituary

Hearts were broken the day we said goodbye, Fred passed away peaceful and surrounded by love at Royal Jubilee Hospital with his family by his side, at the age of 86. Fred is predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Margaret of 65 years in January of this year; his parents Sherman and Anne Leak (stepmother) and his mother Winnie Pound, his brother Norman and stepbrother Roy Gillespie. Fred was an amazing dad to Linda (Chris) and Fred (Diana) and a proud papa to Jared (Mariah), Derek and Alexis, family meant everything to him. Fred will be deeply missed by his family, relatives and numerous friends.



Fred had many interests, especially boating, he and Margaret cruised the west coast for 26 memorable years on the Linmar. He was an avid fishermen: fishing, crabbing and prawning were favourite pastimes; he was also a keen crib and pool player; Fred was a gifted handyman and could always be found in his workshop repairing or fixing anything that was brought to him by family, friends and neighbours.



Fred retired in 1990 after 38 years with the Canadian Coast Guard; he was a member of Victoria-Columbia Masonic Lodge No. 1; a life member of Gizeh Shriners of British Columbia and Yukon; a member of the Janizaries Marching Unit, and Past Commodore of Capital City Yacht Club.



The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Ross Place, and the staff on the 5th Floor North at Royal Jubilee Hospital for all their love and support.



A celebration of Life will be held for Fred at Capital City Yacht Club, 10630 Blue Heron Rd., North Saanich BC. Saturday July 20 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in the memory of Fred to Gizeh Shriners of British Columbia & Yukon Child Transportation Fund, #102-4238 Lozells Avenue, Burnaby BC V5A 0C4

