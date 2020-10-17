It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and family member, Fred.



Fred was predeceased by his father Dan, mother Agnes and sister Alice. He is survived by his sister Florence as well as his nieces Lori and Lisa. He was born in Middle River, Cape Breton, NS.



Fred worked in the soft drink industry including a number of years at Gray Beverage in Victoria.



After retirement Fred consistently maintained his hummingbird and song bird feeders, met his buddies for daily coffees and others at the rec centre in the evenings.



Fred was passionate about his Scottish heritage. He always attended the Highland Games and enjoyed Celtic music including the bagpipes.



Fred will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humour and his infectious laugh.



According to Fred's wishes there will be no service.



