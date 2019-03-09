Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred "Freddy" Fredette. View Sign

FREDETTE, Fred "Freddy" January 5, 1933 - March 3, 2019 Predeceased by his father John, mother Esther, daughter Denise, son Robert and grandson Christopher. Survived by his loving wife Carole, son David, daughters Cathy, Debbie (Murray), Jacqueline (Steven) and stepdaughter Sonja (Len), 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Fred lived his life fully and was passionate about boats, antique cars and trains. Fred loved to spend his time working in his "boat yard". His entire family and friends will forever miss his presence and his unique sense of humour. A Celebration of his life be held on March 15th, 1:00 PM at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Dr, Victoria. There was a lad who went to sea and left the land behind him I knew that lad, that lad was me And now I cannot find him Look for me there, far out to sea 'neath a full-blown sail Racing the waves and free A true course and fair winds old friend. Bob C.







4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

