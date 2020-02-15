Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Schemitsch. View Sign Obituary

SCHEMITSCH, Fred Fred Schemitsch passed away at his home on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was a loving father of Claudia and Dennis and a loving husband of Marlene. Fred was born on March 1, 1937 in Austria. He arrived in Victoria in 1951 from war torn Europe with his father, mother, sister, brother and grandfather. He started with nothing except a desire to succeed. He worked hard with his family and became a very successful renovator and builder of homes starting with their company, Victoria Cabinet Makers. Fred loved his new country and was grateful for his accomplishments this new loved country allowed him. His patriotism was boundless. He enjoyed and was an avid skier along with hunting, fishing, boating and racing his small Mini 12 boat at the RVYC. He travelled extensively and had hoped to take a train ride across Canada from coast to coast. He battled cancer for 5 years with courage, dignity and determination to make the best of it. He was an honest, gentle and extraordinary man who will be remembered for his soft heart and kind soul. A Vigil will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Rd., Victoria, BC. The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church with a reception to follow. Interment to follow at Hatley Park, 2050 Sooke Road, in Colwood, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at







