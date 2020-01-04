SHAMBROOK, Fred December 29, 1939 - December 29, 2019 Fred passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 29th, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his loving wife Pat of 57 years; his children Sheila (Graeme), Russell (Kelly), Lorna (Kelsey); grandchildren Sarah, Alysha, Jodi; brother Ron (Eleanor); sisters Margaret (Earl), Edith, Pat (Tom), and Linda (Ritchie). He is predeceased by his brother George, sisters Dorothy, Mary, and great-grandson Jesse. Born and raised along with his eight siblings in Sooke, Fred has strong ties to the community. He worked for the Department of Highways and was responsible for the roads from Sooke to Port Renfrew for 35 years. Fred volunteered with the Sooke Fire Department as a firefighter and ambulance driver for 28 years. He also coached youth baseball and hockey as well as helped establish the Sooke Horseshoe Club. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel (317 Goldstream Ave, Colwood) at 1pm on Friday, January 10th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the your favorite charity of choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020