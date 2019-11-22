Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda I. LOWE. View Sign Obituary

Freda Isobel Lowe, 81, of Sidney, BC passed away peacefully in her home on November 6, 2019. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Freda is predeceased by her father William, mother Kathleen, and two sisters Laura and Helen – both of whom she cared for with love and compassion during their extended illnesses – as well as her beloved Aunt Lil and Uncle Harry.



Freda left Belfast at the age of 18 and lived a full and rewarding life in Canada. Despite many challenges in her life, she always forged ahead with strength, courage, and a belief that things would work out. She loved music – playing her accordion, and singing along to her favorite Irish songs, particularly “The Old House”. She was also an avid story teller and loved to make people laugh (yes, she was indeed Irish).



During her 30+ years in Sidney, Freda worked in home care attending to those in need and sharing in their joys and sorrows, while saving and paying for her house in record time. She had many friends in the community and enjoyed visiting and sharing a meal with them. In her retirement, she took daily walks along the ocean or bus rides into town and talked to everyone she met, spreading joy and celebrating her good fortune.



A devout Christian, Freda was unafraid of death and looked forward to meeting her Lord and reuniting with her family in heaven. She is survived by her brother Bill, her two children Michelle and Conor Bergevin, and her darling cat Flynn. Per Freda’s wishes a private family service was held on November 13 with cremation to follow. Conor and Michelle would like to thank their friends, family, and Freda’s many friends for their support, kind words, and condolences. She will be deeply missed, and in our hearts forever.

Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 22, 2019

