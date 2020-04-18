Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda LittleJohn. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan 187 TRUNK RD Duncan , BC V9L 2P1 (250)-746-5212 Obituary

LITTLEJOHN, Freda 1928 - 2020 Freda slipped away on April 11, 2020 to be re-united with Gerry for the rest of their journey together. She was born in Oldham, Lancs, England on August 28, 1928. She had a happy childhood until the war caused everyone to grow up quickly. After the war, she went to work at one of the cotton mills in town, and met her husband. They emigrated to Canada in the mid 50's landing in Regina. It was much too cold there for this young family so they headed west, coming to rest in Duncan. In the 60's, Freda and her husband parted ways, but she continued forward to make a new life. She soon met the love of her life, Gerry. They married and joined their families together: hers - Janet, Brenda and Lynn; his - Fred (deceased), Carolyn, Sylvia and Peter. This clan eventually gave them nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The 70's were spent in the U.K. but after a decade they headed back to Duncan and set about building a house. After the house was built, the 80's and 90's were spent enjoying their retirement travelling between Britain and Duncan. When Gerry passed away in 1999, her world suddenly changed. She thought about moving back to Britain but decided to stay here in the house they built together. As life slowed down for her in the last few years, she continued on, taking care of her house, gardening and enjoying her great-grandchildren, living life as she had chosen in her own home. After a life well-lived, Freda passed away quietly and comfortably at Cowichan District Hospital on a lovely sunny day. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors of 2 South CDH for all their compassionate care during these trying times. There will be no service at this time, a gathering to follow at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at







