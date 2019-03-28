Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda Priscilla Good. View Sign

GOOD, Freda Priscilla Passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the age of 95 in Victoria, BC surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband Harry Good, daughter Marion Baikie & daughter-in-law Brenda Good. She is lovingly remembered by her son Norman Good (Lois), son-in-law Jack Baikie, daughters Betty McLean (Ross) & Shelley Good (Dave Frinton), 12 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Freda was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan on August 12, 1923 & moved to Vancouver, BC in 1939. She married Harry in 1949 & began a family. They moved to Campbell River & eventually Victoria. She was an accomplished pianist & had a deep love for her family & nature. She had a great sense of humour & zest for adventure. Freda was a lifelong learner with a genuine interest in everyone she met. She faced the challenges of aging with grace & dignity. Freda had an eternal hope because of her deep faith in God. Special thanks to Sari Alesh and to the staff at The Heights at Mount View for their kindness and care. Memorial Service: Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2pm, Saanich Fairgrounds Main Hall, 1528 Stelly's Road, Saanichton, BC.





GOOD, Freda Priscilla Passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the age of 95 in Victoria, BC surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband Harry Good, daughter Marion Baikie & daughter-in-law Brenda Good. She is lovingly remembered by her son Norman Good (Lois), son-in-law Jack Baikie, daughters Betty McLean (Ross) & Shelley Good (Dave Frinton), 12 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Freda was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan on August 12, 1923 & moved to Vancouver, BC in 1939. She married Harry in 1949 & began a family. They moved to Campbell River & eventually Victoria. She was an accomplished pianist & had a deep love for her family & nature. She had a great sense of humour & zest for adventure. Freda was a lifelong learner with a genuine interest in everyone she met. She faced the challenges of aging with grace & dignity. Freda had an eternal hope because of her deep faith in God. Special thanks to Sari Alesh and to the staff at The Heights at Mount View for their kindness and care. Memorial Service: Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2pm, Saanich Fairgrounds Main Hall, 1528 Stelly's Road, Saanichton, BC. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close