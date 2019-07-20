Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Charles Sherwood. View Sign Obituary

SHERWOOD, Frederick Charles Frederick Charles Sherwood succumbed to prostate cancer on June 17, 2019 Born in Edmonton and raised in Victoria, BC Fred was the only child of Charles and Martha Sherwood of England and Victoria, BC. Fred graduated from Esquimalt High School, Victoria College, Saint Mary's University with a Bachelor of Commerce and then earned his Master's in Economics from Memorial University in Newfoundland. As a young man attending Victoria College Fred joined the UNTD's and later the RCN. Fred served in the 880 Squadron aboard the HMCS Magnificent, Shearwater and Stadacona in the ships St. Laurent, Fraser and Assiniboine. Fred's last appointment was Base Commander of CFB St. John's Newfoundland. After retiring from the Navy Fred went on to several successful posts in his civilian life becoming Chairman of Business at Confederation College and then Harbour Master, both in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Fred was then appointed Senior Corporate Analyst for the City of Calgary. Fred and his wife Ruth retired in Maple Bay on Vancouver Island, BC. Fred is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Glynis, son Christopher and youngest daughter Alison as well as many wonderful family members in Norway. Fred has been cremated there will be no church service. A celebration of life will take place in the future. "And when like him, oh Saki, you shall pass Among the Guests star-scatter'd on the Grass, And in your joyous errand reach the spot Where I made one - turn down an empty Glass!"





SHERWOOD, Frederick Charles Frederick Charles Sherwood succumbed to prostate cancer on June 17, 2019 Born in Edmonton and raised in Victoria, BC Fred was the only child of Charles and Martha Sherwood of England and Victoria, BC. Fred graduated from Esquimalt High School, Victoria College, Saint Mary's University with a Bachelor of Commerce and then earned his Master's in Economics from Memorial University in Newfoundland. As a young man attending Victoria College Fred joined the UNTD's and later the RCN. Fred served in the 880 Squadron aboard the HMCS Magnificent, Shearwater and Stadacona in the ships St. Laurent, Fraser and Assiniboine. Fred's last appointment was Base Commander of CFB St. John's Newfoundland. After retiring from the Navy Fred went on to several successful posts in his civilian life becoming Chairman of Business at Confederation College and then Harbour Master, both in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Fred was then appointed Senior Corporate Analyst for the City of Calgary. Fred and his wife Ruth retired in Maple Bay on Vancouver Island, BC. Fred is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Glynis, son Christopher and youngest daughter Alison as well as many wonderful family members in Norway. Fred has been cremated there will be no church service. A celebration of life will take place in the future. "And when like him, oh Saki, you shall pass Among the Guests star-scatter'd on the Grass, And in your joyous errand reach the spot Where I made one - turn down an empty Glass!" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close