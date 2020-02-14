Guest Book View Sign Obituary

GAIT, Frederick E. March 19, 1942 - January 30, 2020 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Fred, while vacationing in Mexico. Fred was born in Sidney, BC and raised in Central Saanich. He was predeceased by father Victor, mother Polly, sister Donna and brother Wally. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon, daughter Debbie, sons Bob, Gary (Nicole), Paul (Catie), 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and lifelong best friend Gunnar Peterson. He is also survived by his brothers Ed, Albert, Jimmy Larry and sister Vickie. As a teenager Fred started working at Butler Brothers then he moved on to Lafarge Concrete. When most people would be retiring Fred started his second career at GWG Rentals and then moved to V.I. Rentals. He finally retired at the age of 76. He will be remembered for the many doughnuts, coffee and cold water he would deliver to construction sites all over the Island. Although Fred was never able to play sports his impact on the Victoria lacrosse scene was expansive. When his children were young he helped coach his kids in Mini-tike lacrosse. From that point on he was heavily involved in managing his kids teams. With the help of many volunteers he played a major role in starting the Seaspray Youth Lacrosse Program, bringing youth field lacrosse back to Victoria. He was instrumental in helping his sons teams win three youth National Championships (Peewee, Bantam and Midget titles). He later was involved with the Esquimalt Legion Jr A lacrosse team that won the 1988 Minto Cup. His efforts in making sure Victoria lacrosse teams competed at the highest level allowed his sons (Paul and Gary) to go on to successful NCAA and Professional lacrosse careers. They are forever grateful for his hard work and dedication. In his later years one of his favourite passions was to be on the farm with Gunnar, planting, weeding, and working on whatever needed to be done, all the while reminiscing of their younger days. Fred's other passion was his love of his fur babies. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Mary Windspear Centre, on Sunday, March 1st from 12:30pm to 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.





GAIT, Frederick E. March 19, 1942 - January 30, 2020 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Fred, while vacationing in Mexico. Fred was born in Sidney, BC and raised in Central Saanich. He was predeceased by father Victor, mother Polly, sister Donna and brother Wally. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon, daughter Debbie, sons Bob, Gary (Nicole), Paul (Catie), 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and lifelong best friend Gunnar Peterson. He is also survived by his brothers Ed, Albert, Jimmy Larry and sister Vickie. As a teenager Fred started working at Butler Brothers then he moved on to Lafarge Concrete. When most people would be retiring Fred started his second career at GWG Rentals and then moved to V.I. Rentals. He finally retired at the age of 76. He will be remembered for the many doughnuts, coffee and cold water he would deliver to construction sites all over the Island. Although Fred was never able to play sports his impact on the Victoria lacrosse scene was expansive. When his children were young he helped coach his kids in Mini-tike lacrosse. From that point on he was heavily involved in managing his kids teams. With the help of many volunteers he played a major role in starting the Seaspray Youth Lacrosse Program, bringing youth field lacrosse back to Victoria. He was instrumental in helping his sons teams win three youth National Championships (Peewee, Bantam and Midget titles). He later was involved with the Esquimalt Legion Jr A lacrosse team that won the 1988 Minto Cup. His efforts in making sure Victoria lacrosse teams competed at the highest level allowed his sons (Paul and Gary) to go on to successful NCAA and Professional lacrosse careers. They are forever grateful for his hard work and dedication. In his later years one of his favourite passions was to be on the farm with Gunnar, planting, weeding, and working on whatever needed to be done, all the while reminiscing of their younger days. Fred's other passion was his love of his fur babies. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Mary Windspear Centre, on Sunday, March 1st from 12:30pm to 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close