TANNER, Frederick G. January 27, 1924 - March 18, 2020 Born and raised in Smithers BC, Teen entrepreneur, discovered photography. WW2 Airforce, brought back a bride, Three kids and grandkids big source of pride. Investment broker, Totem Travel, Vic Photo Supply, Wide sales career includes CJVI. Optimist International, Boys/Girls Club, Pearkes Clinic, Volunteering and fundraising - he knew no limit. Broadmead Lodge, Resident's Council - always involved, Three more wives, joined AA - how his life evolved. Crib, bridge, poker, meeting new folk, Loved to name drop and quick with a joke. Watched golf, CFL, Triple Crown races, Enjoyed music and singing, cruise ships to new places. Politics, reading, making bow ties, This colourful guy touched many lives. His motto: Carpe Diem - Seize the Day, Here's to Fred Tanner who lived life his way! At 96 Fred outlived his wives: Beryl Tanner, Gerri Tanner, Joyce Keeper and Mary Fisher. Remembered affectionately by his children - Carolyn Jennings (Gary), Scott Tanner (Annette), Denise Hansen (Lauri); grandchildren - Ricky, Gillian (Marc), Candace, Francine and Ariel (Colin); 5 great-grandchildren and especially Kate Fisher (John). A service will take place at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church once it is again safe to gather together.





