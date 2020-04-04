Frederick G. Tanner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick G. Tanner.
Obituary

TANNER, Frederick G. January 27, 1924 - March 18, 2020 Born and raised in Smithers BC, Teen entrepreneur, discovered photography. WW2 Airforce, brought back a bride, Three kids and grandkids big source of pride. Investment broker, Totem Travel, Vic Photo Supply, Wide sales career includes CJVI. Optimist International, Boys/Girls Club, Pearkes Clinic, Volunteering and fundraising - he knew no limit. Broadmead Lodge, Resident's Council - always involved, Three more wives, joined AA - how his life evolved. Crib, bridge, poker, meeting new folk, Loved to name drop and quick with a joke. Watched golf, CFL, Triple Crown races, Enjoyed music and singing, cruise ships to new places. Politics, reading, making bow ties, This colourful guy touched many lives. His motto: Carpe Diem - Seize the Day, Here's to Fred Tanner who lived life his way! At 96 Fred outlived his wives: Beryl Tanner, Gerri Tanner, Joyce Keeper and Mary Fisher. Remembered affectionately by his children - Carolyn Jennings (Gary), Scott Tanner (Annette), Denise Hansen (Lauri); grandchildren - Ricky, Gillian (Marc), Candace, Francine and Ariel (Colin); 5 great-grandchildren and especially Kate Fisher (John). A service will take place at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church once it is again safe to gather together.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.