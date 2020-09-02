BIGELOW, BGen (Ret'd) Frederick George, ONM (1961 – 2020) Peacefully passed away at home in Courtenay on Tuesday, September 1. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Alan and Stella, his sister Mary (David) and his son Eric. He is survived by his wife Sarah, children Stephanie (Scott) and Alan, and his sisters Margaret (Gene), Jean (John) and Susan (Doug). Chasing his dream of becoming a pilot, Fred embarked on a plan to fly with a commercial airline in 1978, which failed miserably. He was then rejected by Canadian Forces recruiters who cited lacklustre grades and a questionable attitude towards the military. He fooled them the next year when he was selected to complete his Physics and Oceanography degree at Royal Roads Military College. After receiving his wings, Fred was selected to remain in Moose Jaw as a jet instructor (those who can do, those who can't...) and then joined 407 Demon Squadron in 1988 as a Captain and then a Major. After being appointed CO and flying the Aurora domestically, Fred led the Persian Gulf Long Range Patrol Task Force in 2003. After various ground jobs across the country, he returned to Comox as Wing Commander and flew the Buffalo SAR aircraft with 442 Squadron. After a year of Peacekeeping in the Sinai, and a couple of staff assignments in Ottawa, Fred was tickled pink to join the team at the Comox Valley Airport as CEO. The latter being a job that supported his main goals – trying to keep up with Sarah running and biking trails, or falling off his Surfski! Primarily Fred will be remembered by how he connected with and supported others. He will be most missed by his family, his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Under current gathering restrictions, a live-stream of an intimate celebration of life will be available online between 1300 and 1500, Friday, September 4 at: www.facebook.com/Celebration-of-Life-Fred-
Bigelow-109752927522707 Memorial donations in memory of Fred can be made to the United Riders of Cumberland (UROC) or the Cumberland Community Forest Society.