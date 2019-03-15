PELKEY, Fredrick Ross February 14, 1954 (Sidney, BC) - March 11, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Predeceased by his wife Isobel in 2006, Fred leaves and will be missed by sons, Ross (Dorothy), Gordon, Mathew; 5 grandchildren; siblings Willard, Ignatious (Carol), Harriet (Stan) Kolba; along with many other relatives and friends. With an abiding love of family, his culture and the water, Hurricane leaves many wonderful memories of his big heart & his infectious humour. Funeral 9am Friday, March 15, 2019, will be held at Pauquichan Hall. Condolences thru carefuneral.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019