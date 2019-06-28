Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Worthington. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Fred passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side on June 18th, 2019. Fred was born in Victoria BC. After graduating from Mt. Doug High School, he attended UVic and began articling toward his CA with Peat, Marwick & Mitchell. He was a founding partner in GWG Rentals, and then he began work at Gorge Road Hospital. From there he moved to VIHA where he moved quickly into upper management and was regarded as a hard working, well-respected, dedicated leader. He retired in 2003 to enjoy more time in the garden, spend time with loved ones and travel the world with his sweetheart.



He is predeceased by his father Morris, mother Doris and loving wife of 32 years, Marlane. He is survived by his daughters Tamira and Tracy (Eddie) of California, stepdaughter Tara (Matthew) & stepson Shane (Michelle); grandchildren Ella, Cooper, Crosby & Brianna; sisters Ann (David) of Coquitlam and Marie (Ross), niece Jen (Wil) & nephews Mark (Shilpa), and Rory and first wife Wendy Gedney.



For many years Fred was an avid and skilled golfer. He was first a member of Cedar Hill, then Glen Meadows and then Uplands for many years. He was always interested in, and kept current, on various sports. He enjoyed seeing his friends and had many good laughs with his poker buddies and morning Starbucks crew.



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his best friend of almost 50 years, Alan Holmes and his wife Patti, and to his confidant, Dr. David McNaughton.



A Celebration of Life is planned for Fred on August 18th, 2019 @ 2:00pm at First Memorial on 4725 Falaise Drive.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics.



Published in The Times Colonist from June 28 to June 30, 2019

