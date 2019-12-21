Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredrick Switzer (Fred) Switzer. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

SWITZER, Fredrick Switzer (Fred) Chief Warrant Officer - MMM, CD (Retired) March 8, 1928 - December 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Sooke, B.C. with his wife of 50 years, Patricia, by his side. Fred was born in Islay, Alberta and at the young age of 17 joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a "Boy Soldier". He continued to serve for 35 years having the opportunity for posting all across Canada as well as two United Nation's Peace Keeping tours to the Middle East and nine years in Germany. He thoroughly enjoyed his life in the military and all the experiences it encompassed concluding his career as a Chief Warrant Officer. His last posting was to Esquimalt so that he could retire in Sooke and enjoy new experiences including life in a small town (morning coffee at Mom's Café) and living by the sea with all the pleasures that brings. He is survived by his wife Patricia and two daughters Pennie (Darrel) and Dana (Phil) as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has one younger brother Doug (Dorothy) living in Alberta. He also leaves in Sooke a brother-in-law Robert Banner, a sister-in-law Cynthia (Dannie) Heggelund, and sister-in-law Ellen







SWITZER, Fredrick Switzer (Fred) Chief Warrant Officer - MMM, CD (Retired) March 8, 1928 - December 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Sooke, B.C. with his wife of 50 years, Patricia, by his side. Fred was born in Islay, Alberta and at the young age of 17 joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a "Boy Soldier". He continued to serve for 35 years having the opportunity for posting all across Canada as well as two United Nation's Peace Keeping tours to the Middle East and nine years in Germany. He thoroughly enjoyed his life in the military and all the experiences it encompassed concluding his career as a Chief Warrant Officer. His last posting was to Esquimalt so that he could retire in Sooke and enjoy new experiences including life in a small town (morning coffee at Mom's Café) and living by the sea with all the pleasures that brings. He is survived by his wife Patricia and two daughters Pennie (Darrel) and Dana (Phil) as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has one younger brother Doug (Dorothy) living in Alberta. He also leaves in Sooke a brother-in-law Robert Banner, a sister-in-law Cynthia (Dannie) Heggelund, and sister-in-law Ellen Smith along with many nieces and nephews. A sister-in-law Clare Smith resides in Lillooet. Our thanks go to Dr. Keith Losie, Fred's doctor for 35 years, and to Dr. Kristi Herrling who has supported Fred through the last challenging year. We are honouring Fred's request for no formal service. Funeral arrangements entrusted in the care of First Memorial Funeral Services- Saanich Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close