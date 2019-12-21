SWITZER, Fredrick Switzer (Fred) Chief Warrant Officer - MMM, CD (Retired) March 8, 1928 - December 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Sooke, B.C. with his wife of 50 years, Patricia, by his side. Fred was born in Islay, Alberta and at the young age of 17 joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a "Boy Soldier". He continued to serve for 35 years having the opportunity for posting all across Canada as well as two United Nation's Peace Keeping tours to the Middle East and nine years in Germany. He thoroughly enjoyed his life in the military and all the experiences it encompassed concluding his career as a Chief Warrant Officer. His last posting was to Esquimalt so that he could retire in Sooke and enjoy new experiences including life in a small town (morning coffee at Mom's Café) and living by the sea with all the pleasures that brings. He is survived by his wife Patricia and two daughters Pennie (Darrel) and Dana (Phil) as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has one younger brother Doug (Dorothy) living in Alberta. He also leaves in Sooke a brother-in-law Robert Banner, a sister-in-law Cynthia (Dannie) Heggelund, and sister-in-law Ellen Smith along with many nieces and nephews. A sister-in-law Clare Smith resides in Lillooet. Our thanks go to Dr. Keith Losie, Fred's doctor for 35 years, and to Dr. Kristi Herrling who has supported Fred through the last challenging year. We are honouring Fred's request for no formal service. Funeral arrangements entrusted in the care of First Memorial Funeral Services- Saanich
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019