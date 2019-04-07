Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freeman Charles Tupper. View Sign

TUPPER, Freeman Charles It is with great sadness that the family of Freeman Charles Tupper announce his passing in White Rock, B.C. on Sunday, March 25, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 79 years old. Son of an RCAF radio navigator and licensed nurse, "Sonny" was born in Liverpool, Nova Scotia in 1939. He lived in Montreal between 1943 and 1947 until the family moved out to Vancouver in 1948 where Freeman attended Lord Byng high school. He married Eleanor Oleen Smith in 1963 and moved to Richmond, B.C. to raise a family. In 1964, he began his career as an architectural designer with McCarter, Nairne & Partners and worked as a project manager for Dominion Construction from 1966 to 1976 on large projects such as the Bentall Centre in Vancouver and Mayfair Mall in Victoria, B.C. In 1976, Freeman launched a construction company, Tupper Holdings and moved to Mayne Island on the Gulf Islands. In 1980, Freeman continued his design career and moved to White Rock, B.C. He worked for the UBC Triumf research facility for 10 years prior to retiring. Freeman served on boards and was a volunteer of various organizations, including the Lions Club, strata councils, and he coached soccer teams in Richmond and White Rock. He loved boating, the outdoors, and fishing. He had a curiosity about life including love of science fiction, advancements in medicine, and politics. Freeman was known for his animated personality, sense of humour, and being a loving husband and dedicated family man. Freeman will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 56 years, Oleen and his children, Ron (Tam) and Mike (Sarah) Tupper, and Charleen (Ian) Johnson and grandson, Harrison Tupper. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother, Pat (Jacqueline) Tupper, brother-in-law, Peter (Carolyne) Smith, sister-in-law, Marcia (Bill) Hastings, and many nieces and nephews. Freeman was predeceased by his father, Freeman, mother, Geneva, and sisters, Carolyn and Cathy. A Celebration of Life in memory of Freeman will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Kwomais Sanford Hall, 1367 - 128th St, Surrey, B.C. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019

