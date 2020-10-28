1/1
Freeman E. Abbott
August 02, 1946 - October 23, 2020
Abbott-Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Ernest 'Freeman' born Aug. 2, 1946 in Port au Bras, NL passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2020 at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre. He has reunited with his parents Eliza (Foote) and Ernest Abbott along with his brother John and son Daniel. He leaves behind his true love and mother of his children Denise (Collier), 3 daughters Kristi Abbott(Jesse), Karen Abbott (Andrew) and Lisa Mahoney (Michael), grandchildren Leah, Aidan, Jacob, Hannah, Lily, Violet and Evaleigh. Sisters Carolyn Bennett (Max), Rexene Williams (Rod) and Sandra Murray (Rick). Along with many special nieces and nephews.

He joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1965 as a Bosun. He sailed in HMCS MACKENZIE, Chief Bosn's mate in HMCS PROVIDER, and as COXN of HMCS ORIOLE. He retired from the RCN in 91 and moved back home to NL where he served in the Canadian Coast Guard. In 95 he relocated to Cole Harbour, NS and joined HMCS SCOTIAN in the Naval Reserves for 6 yrs. He played an integral role in developing the Seamanship Manual for the Kingston Class MCDV.

He was a long-time member of the Royal Canadian Legion and the West Coast Chiefs and Petty Officers Assoc. He loved to fish, camp and hunt always making a point of going the day after Halloween so he could take half of his girls' candy! He loved Country music, had a beautiful singing voice, a contagious laugh and could play guitar by ear.

There will be a family service later in NL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Royal Canadian Navy Benevolent Fund https://www.rcnbf.ca/

Fair winds and following seas

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
October 28, 2020
Sad to hear of the passing of a great shipmate. Condolences to Denise and all of the family. Had the pleasure of sailing with Freeman on the east coast onboard Provider the late 60's. We sailed together again on the west coast onboard Mackenzie and again onboard Provider which was his and my last ship. Fair winds and following seas old friend.

Jim Willis
Served In Military Together
