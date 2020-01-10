BUTTLE, Frieda It is with the heaviest of hearts we have to announce Frieda passed away suddenly and peacefully in her sleep Saturday. Frieda was many things to many people: Mom, Gramma, Oma, Sister, Friend. She moved to Canada from Germany as a teenager and within 2 years was married to the love of her life Patrick Buttle, with whom she had 4 children: Mike (Linda), Susan (Pat), Jeff (Marcia), Pat (Susan), 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She lived surrounded by family who loved her. She was predeceased by many she loved and leaves behind even more. Frieda will always be remembered for her love of family, cooking, baking and supervising the gardening. Her home welcomed many people over the years with the smells of delicious baking always in the air. Rarely did anyone leave the house without a full bursting belly & heart full of tough love. She was a force to be reckoned with and her wit second to none. She was the glue of the family and will be so deeply missed. She is in peace with Grampa and Jenny now Service this Saturday, January 11 1pm to 4pm at Sahtlam Firehall, 4384 Old Lake Cowichan Rd. Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020