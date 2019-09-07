Fuk Chi (Frank) Wong (October 12, 1929 - September 03, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fuk Chi (Frank) Wong.
Service Information
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y 1B4
(250)-385-4465
Obituary

Born in Guangdong China. Predeceased by wife Fung Ping, daughter Lynda (Carlos) and son Peter (Deborah). Survived by his children Joseph (Nancy), Amanda (Larry), Amelia, Sally (Russell), Mark (Shirley), brother Carl and many grandkids, nieces and nephews. A Service will be held Sept.12 at 10am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, "Bak Gum" or a donation in Fuk Chi's name to the Victoria Chinatown Care Society. Offer condolences at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.