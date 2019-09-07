Born in Guangdong China. Predeceased by wife Fung Ping, daughter Lynda (Carlos) and son Peter (Deborah). Survived by his children Joseph (Nancy), Amanda (Larry), Amelia, Sally (Russell), Mark (Shirley), brother Carl and many grandkids, nieces and nephews. A Service will be held Sept.12 at 10am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, "Bak Gum" or a donation in Fuk Chi's name to the Victoria Chinatown Care Society. Offer condolences at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 7, 2019