Fung Ping (Chiang) Wong (May 29, 1932 - June 10, 2019)
Service Information
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y 1B4
(250)-385-4465
Obituary

Born in Guangdong China. Predeceased by daughter Lynda (Carlos) and son Peter (Deborah). Survived by husband Fuk Chi, children Joseph (Nancy), Amanda (Larry), Amelia, Sally (Russell), Mark (Shirley) and many grandkids and siblings. A Service will be held June 27, 2019 at 10am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, "Bak Gum" for Fung Ping or a donation in her name to the Victoria Chinatown Care Society. Condolences may be offered at mccallgardens.com.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 22, 2019
