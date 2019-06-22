Born in Guangdong China. Predeceased by daughter Lynda (Carlos) and son Peter (Deborah). Survived by husband Fuk Chi, children Joseph (Nancy), Amanda (Larry), Amelia, Sally (Russell), Mark (Shirley) and many grandkids and siblings. A Service will be held June 27, 2019 at 10am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, "Bak Gum" for Fung Ping or a donation in her name to the Victoria Chinatown Care Society. Condolences may be offered at mccallgardens.com.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 22, 2019