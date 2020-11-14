Howard passed away at the age of 91 in Victoria. He was predeceased by his brother Hartley. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn, his four children, David (Suromitra), John, Bruce (Bobbi) and Diane, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Howard's varied and fulfilling life was manifest by living his core values. He valued people for who they were and not the position they occupied. This was reflected in his diverse career path. He served the United Church ministry in Shawnigan Lake, Esquimalt and Calgary. Returning to his home town of Vancouver he established several successful businesses. One he was most proud of was providing professional development programs for the unemployed. He then went on to a career in education as a department head at Vancouver Community College, King Edward Campus.



Howard was a jack of all trades. If something broke he could fix it. He enjoyed carpentry and repairing mechanical and electrical devices. He never threw anything out. This led to an eclectic collection of hammers, saws, coffin plaques, electrical paraphernalia and other stuff, all of which was carefully sorted and labeled.



He loved his boats and time on the water exploring the Gulf Islands with his family. He and Marilyn enjoyed traveling the world. Upon returning from each trip Howard would create a beautiful album of images and text documenting each adventure. Recalling these stories animated a lifetime of laughter with friends and family. He loved model railroading for the solitude and lawn bowling for the friends he made.



Howard was committed to giving back. He volunteered with a plethora of community organizations from addiction services to the support for seniors and youth.



For those who wish, a donation in Howard's memory to a community group of your choice would be appreciated.



