LOVITT, G. Leighton December 10, 1920 - October 8, 2020 We have lost a very special man, Leighton Lovitt, one of the last of a remarkable generation. Predeceased by his wife Rita, he was the much loved father of Wendy (Phil Warren) and Julie Lovitt (Chris Bowles), the Grandfather of Scott (Jennifer), Sean (Lisa) & Patrick (Kevin) Warren, and the Great-Grandfather of Austin, Georgia, Cooper, Beatrice, Lola & Mia Warren. He enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Oak Bay, hunting birds in the Uplands, rowing his boat from Willows Beach to catch fresh salmon & ling cod for his family & neighbours on Lincoln Road, playing "The Wreck of the Old 97" on his harmonica, while ducking out of class at Willows School, and excelling in track & field. In 1939, at the age of 18, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy, serving throughout the War, three of those years on the Corvette HMCS Brandon, escorting merchant supply convoys across the North Atlantic and rescuing survivors of torpedoed ships. After the War, he enjoyed a short career in the Department of Fish & Wildlife, while learning all of the Latin terms for his favourite fish, followed by a career with British American Oil. At the same time, he built houses and apartments with his brother, Gordon and took up the game of golf. Always on the move he travelled extensively with Rita and lived every day with enthusiasm and positivity. He always attributed his longevity to Whiskey and Weightlifting. Last seen on the Uplands Golf Course on September 5th, he enjoyed golf into his 99th year...not hitting as long a ball, but always hitting it straight! This was a man, strong and loyal until the end. He hated the idea of being 100, so he ran for it!







