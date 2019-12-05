Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel J. GAT. View Sign Obituary

Gabriel John Gat, 74, of Victoria, passed away on December 3, 2019. He passed in peace surround by his beloved wife Barb and family.



Funeral services will be held 3:30 December 6th 2019 at Luther Court (main building) 1525 Cedar Hill Cross Rd, Victoria, BC.



Gabe was a prolific maker & builder, an avid reader, tech enthusiast & passionate cyclist. His wife & four boys were the centre of his universe.



Gabe is survived by his wife Barb (McKrow) and sons: Gabe & Julie, Chris & Vladka, Ander & Alison, Mike & Tara: his grandchildren: Noah, Genevieve, Felix, Hannah, Harper & Oliver. His brother Douglas and wife Rebecca, niece and nephew Sarah & Nick. As well as many McKrow relatives in Ontario.



To those who wish to pay tribute to Gabe, a man who loved strolls along the ocean & cycling the Lochside Trail. A donation to a Saanich Memorial Bench in his name is welcome. GoFundMe

