Gabriel John Gat, 74, of Victoria, passed away on December 3, 2019. He passed in peace surround by his beloved wife Barb and family.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 December 6th 2019 at Luther Court (main building) 1525 Cedar Hill Cross Rd, Victoria, BC.
Gabe was a prolific maker & builder, an avid reader, tech enthusiast & passionate cyclist. His wife & four boys were the centre of his universe.
Gabe is survived by his wife Barb (McKrow) and sons: Gabe & Julie, Chris & Vladka, Ander & Alison, Mike & Tara: his grandchildren: Noah, Genevieve, Felix, Hannah, Harper & Oliver. His brother Douglas and wife Rebecca, niece and nephew Sarah & Nick. As well as many McKrow relatives in Ontario.
To those who wish to pay tribute to Gabe, a man who loved strolls along the ocean & cycling the Lochside Trail. A donation to a Saanich Memorial Bench in his name is welcome. GoFundMe https://bit.ly/35WJLu3
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 5, 2019