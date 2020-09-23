SAM, Gabriel "Skippy" In Loving Memory of Gabriel "Skippy" Sam born in STAUTW September 19, 1937 to September 20, 2020. Skippy, a respected Elder of the Tsartlip First Nation will be dearly missed by many; a loving husband of 64 years, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, a "grandpa" to: many community members, students/staff at UVIC, Camosun College and Parks Canada. Special thank you to his dear friends at "Power to Be" organization where he loved to visit. Skippy spent many years with family and friends camping and fishing at Anacortes & Discovery Island, known for commercial & reef net fishing, berry picking in Sicomous and many other jobs. Skippy's later years in life he travelled to share his gift of culture and teachings at Universities, Parks Canada and workshops where he met new friends who became family. He was proud of his time spent on the Schoolboard, where children were priority. The grandchildren are proud of the Legacy their Grandpa has left them and we thank everyone for coming forward to help during this trying time. Thank you to all the health care providers and Special friends for your generosity. In respect of COVID there will be service as follows: Thursday, September 24th, 2020 9am Family viewing at their home on Stelly's X Rd., 10:30 Graveside Service Tsartlip Cemetery Officiating Moses, Tsawout Assembly of Praise. Contributions to Funeral Expenses can be made to kare40099@gmail.com
Thank you for your generosity throughout Skippy's lifetime, may he Rest In Peace.