SHORE, Gail Adele September 14, 1951 - Saskatoon, SK April 23, 2019 - Calgary, AB The family of Gail Shore (nee Harron) are saddened to inform everyone of her passing on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Gail was sick for some time and in hospital in Calgary. She and her husband Jack relocated to Calgary in October 2018. Gail's story is one of adventure across the country. Born in Saskatoon on September 14, 1951, marrying Jack in 1971 and moving to Toronto, then Regina, Saskatoon, Regina, Vancouver, Whitehorse, Victoria, Halifax, Vancouver, Calgary, Victoria and coming back to Calgary where she has found her final resting place. Gail lived for her family, supporting dreams and artfully managing the household. She is survived by her greatest gifts Leslie and Paul, along with her loving husband Jack. Each was encouraged to pursue their dreams and impact on their respective worlds. Leslie and her husband Matt have two children, Ainsley and Hannah Kell, and they were the joys of Gail's life. Paul and his significant other Ronnie live a busy and interesting life in Vancouver. Chica and Brooklyn were her precious fur babies. Close relatives Shayna and Tyrone Holt, Alyce and Cliff Hnatiuk, Wayne and Norma Harron, and Ryan and Jody Hall helped balance her life. Gail's life was a journey fraught with health issues but thankfully full of love of family. Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Deerfoot South, 12281 - 40th Street SE, Calgary, AB) on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Graveside Service to follow at Mountain View Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Canadian Celiac Association, Suite 204, 5170 Dixie Road, Mississauga ON L4W 1E3 Telephone: (1-800) 363-7296, or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta, 200, 119 - 14th Street N.W., Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6 Telephone: (403) 264-5549, www.heartandstroke.ca. In living memory of Gail Shore, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Deerfoot South, 12281 - 40th STREET SE, Calgary, AB T2Z 4E6, Telephone: 403-203-0525. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019

