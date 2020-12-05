1/
Gail Grassick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRASSICK, Gail (neé McKernan) June 7, 1952 - November 8, 2020 In Memory She is truly missed by her friends and family. A loving friend, mother, wife, sister, daughter, and grandmother. Gail has left us quickly but her memory lives long in those of us who remember the gifts she left us. The gifts of love, undying devotion, protection and nurturing were Gail's strengths. A strong woman with a huge heart, Gail cared deeply for her community and those around her. As Gail moves on, we know that she will be reunited with her father and brother. We know that she will be keeping a caring and watchful eye on us. Gail we love you deeply May you rest well and in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 5, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved