GRASSICK, Gail (neé McKernan) June 7, 1952 - November 8, 2020 In Memory She is truly missed by her friends and family. A loving friend, mother, wife, sister, daughter, and grandmother. Gail has left us quickly but her memory lives long in those of us who remember the gifts she left us. The gifts of love, undying devotion, protection and nurturing were Gail's strengths. A strong woman with a huge heart, Gail cared deeply for her community and those around her. As Gail moves on, we know that she will be reunited with her father and brother. We know that she will be keeping a caring and watchful eye on us. Gail we love you deeply May you rest well and in peace.







