Gail passed away suddenly in Victoria on February 15, 2019 from a heart attack at age 61. She is predeceased by both of her parents, Shirley and Warren Jennings, and by her oldest brother Gregory. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, Jameson Bucyk, and Shaun Bucyk, her brother Timothy Jennings and his wife Suzanne, her stepmother Anne Jennings, other family and friends. Gail was born in Eston, Saskatchewan and spent her childhood years in British Columbia, Ontario and then Alberta. She was married to Brent Bucyk in Alberta and they raised their two boys together in Edmonton, but eventually she moved to Victoria, which she fell in love with after a visit. To know Gail was to love her. Gail lived life with a radiant personality full of enthusiasm and brought positive energy to all she touched. Gail was an active golfer and was involved in numerous physical and social activities, but was happiest around her sons, who were the center of her world. Arrangements for celebrations of her life are on April 19th at 1:00 PM, Victoria Royal Colwood Golf Club and on April 23rd at 7:00 PM, Edmonton Derrick Golf and Winter Club. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 16, 2019

