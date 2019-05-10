Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garnet Michael O'Brien. View Sign Obituary

Mike died peacefully at his home in Sidney, BC on April 23rd after a courageous battle. He leaves a legacy of kindness, heart and humor.



Mike was an inspiration to everyone who knew and loved him. No matter the circumstances, Mike always had a smile on his face and a zest for life.



He was born the youngest of twelve in Lorneville, Nova Scotia and grew up with a love for animals which parlayed into a lifetime career, most of which was spent on the West Coast. Mike was a Master of his Trade, the owner of a successful grooming salon, a central figure at our Island Dog Shows and an amazing Trainer and Breeder.



He was the "Pup Whisperer" and God gave "Uncle Mike" special talents to look after all his little creatures. Most assuredly there is a hearty party with the heavenly animals for his arrival.



Mike will re-join his brother Robert and sister Violet at the Lorneville Cemetery in Nova Scotia. For his West Coast family he will be greatly missed and never forgotten.



A Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.

