HOGAN, Garrett (Garry) Patrick July 1945 - July 26, 2020 Garry passed away at home, with his loving wife Dona by his side. He is survived by brother Bill (Ria), Sisters Irene (Bob) Kenopic and Kathy March, along with many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by parents Frank & Alice; sister Gail & Brothers Don & Gordon. Garry was born in St. John's, NFLD. He left to join the RCAF & was stationed at St. Jean, Clinton, Cold Lake, Holberg & Borden. It was when posted to Namao that he met and married Dona. Together they enjoyed postings to Cold Lake, Lahr (Germany), Ottawa, Masset & again to Cold Lake. There he retired from the CAF to begin working as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor. Garry & Dona then moved to the Island and he worked in the Gulf Islands and Metchosin. He retired in 2000. Garry was a member of a group that is responsible in supporting him reaching a 48 year milestone. Garry loved fishing especially in NFLD/LAB and Ireland. He shared his knowledge by teaching children and adults whatever he knew. He was a member of the Haig-Brown Fly fishing Assoc. and also the elite "Gout Gang" group. Garry had a great love of music and was a participant in many bands across Canada, doing vocals and playing drums, then guitar and banjitar. His strength was engaging the audience. He played in a country duo with J C Faubert for many years. He was also a member of SWNAJ, played with the "Splinters" and another small group "Sassy" He hosted "Garry's Place" for Shaw Cable that included Irish, Newfoundland and Folk musicians from all over BC. Garry served two terms as President of the NFLD Club of Victoria. He established the scholarship fund for family members of Newfoundlanders. Garry played hockey for many CAF teams. He loved the camaraderie amongst the "Old Crows" and "Retreads" He would tell jokes and his "one-liners" could not be a challenged by others - they tried. Garry saw his double digit handicap as an advantage to golf with anyone. He got a Hole-in-One at Ardmore and according to Garry the "Old Crows" never tired of seeing his medallion of proof. Thank you to Dr. G Hargrove, Dr. S Bax, Dr A Marsh and Dr. A Young; Garry was able to tell you of his appreciation. Thank you to the Peninsula Health Unit Nurses. Thank you to our neighbours and friends for all your help over the past one & half years, there are just too many to list. No Service by request. Celebrate Garry's life by showing kindness to others please.