Garry KOLODINSKY
Our beloved Garry Kolodinsky has been released into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Saviour. He is survived by his loving wife Annagrace, daughter Andrea (Jason Moore), son Mark and sister Linda (Peter Fox). His long and difficult struggle with Parkinson disease came to an end on November 8. Garry was a great prayer warrior, dedicated husband, father, brother and friend. His warm embrace, kisses, beautifully written cards, artwork, photography and quirky sense of humour made a lasting impact on all who knew him. One day we will all be together again. Garry, until that great day of rejoicing comes, we will carry you with us in our hearts and memories with love and longing. To share a memory or condolences please refer to:

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
