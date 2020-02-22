Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garry PETER. View Sign Obituary

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving father, Garry Dale Peter on February 14, 2020 in Victoria, BC.



Dad is predeceased by the love of his life, wife Shari Peter, parents, John and June Peter, brother Wayne Peter, and grandson, Dereck Morrison. Dad is greatly missed by his family; daughters: Carrie (Jalal), Tracy (Barry), Jodi (Mike) and grandchildren: Zane, Kyara, Kurtis, Joshua, Grace and Luke, along with many extended family and friends.



Dad was an amazing soul, born to serve and protect, strong when he needed, he always had a joke to tell and would make time to give a helping hand.



A Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been his 21st ‘real birthday’ February 29th, 2020 at the Four Mile Restaurant, 199 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC from 2pm-4pm. As Dad would have loved, family and friends are free to wear their best frayed collared work shirt and stop by with your best loved joke to share.

