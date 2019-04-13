Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garry Spence. View Sign

Garry passed away peacefully, surrounded by love at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on April 6th, 2019.



He was born at Princeton, BC in 1948 to Norma and Bev Spence. At a young age, Garry moved to Winnipeg where the family resided until his father took a military transfer overseas, moving the family to Germany for four years.



On returning to Canada, Garry resumed his school education in Winnipeg Manitoba. Garry was accepted as a recruit into the RCMP (1969) where he went on to enjoy a successful 30 year career serving the citizens of British Columbia. Garry had a varied career, serving in the lower mainland, Kelowna, Texada Island, Queen Charlotte Islands and the Victoria area.



Garry was honoured to be chosen as a member of the 1997 RCMP Vision Quest Team - "Pulling Together" an epic 1000 mile canoe journey! Taking his retirement in 1998, Garry completed his policing career as the officer in charge of Sidney Detachment.



He next went on to a management position with the Consumer Protection Branch of British Columbia for the next 9 years.



For the past 12 years Garry spent the summers as a Tour Director for Scenic Tours. He took great pride in sharing the beauty of British Columbia, the Rockies and Alaska to the many visitors from abroad.



Garry had many interests including a love of the outdoors, all forms of travel, and spending special time exploring the uniqueness and beauty of the Tofino area.



Family and friends were always his priority.



Feeling his loss are Joanne, his wife and best friend of 40 years, his daughter Jennifer (Jordan) and new grandson Jackson, his brothers Terry (Sandy) and Cameron, sister Sharon and many close friends and colleagues.



We will always remember Garry for his friendship, integrity, compassion, good humour and strength of character - he was a true gentleman!



In lieu of flowers, a gift to a favourite charity or to Saanich Peninsula Hospital "Primary Health Care Campaign" would honour Garry.



We would like to express our deep appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the staff on the Palliative Care Unit and to Dr. Kwasnica.



A Celebration of Life will be held:



Sunday, 28th April from 11:00am to 2:00pm



Sidney North Saanich Yacht Club



1945 Marina Way



North Saanich, BC



Condolences can be sent via:



First Memorial Funeral Services



www.firstmemorialsaanich.com

Garry passed away peacefully, surrounded by love at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on April 6th, 2019.He was born at Princeton, BC in 1948 to Norma and Bev Spence. At a young age, Garry moved to Winnipeg where the family resided until his father took a military transfer overseas, moving the family to Germany for four years.On returning to Canada, Garry resumed his school education in Winnipeg Manitoba. Garry was accepted as a recruit into the RCMP (1969) where he went on to enjoy a successful 30 year career serving the citizens of British Columbia. Garry had a varied career, serving in the lower mainland, Kelowna, Texada Island, Queen Charlotte Islands and the Victoria area.Garry was honoured to be chosen as a member of the 1997 RCMP Vision Quest Team - "Pulling Together" an epic 1000 mile canoe journey! Taking his retirement in 1998, Garry completed his policing career as the officer in charge of Sidney Detachment.He next went on to a management position with the Consumer Protection Branch of British Columbia for the next 9 years.For the past 12 years Garry spent the summers as a Tour Director for Scenic Tours. He took great pride in sharing the beauty of British Columbia, the Rockies and Alaska to the many visitors from abroad.Garry had many interests including a love of the outdoors, all forms of travel, and spending special time exploring the uniqueness and beauty of the Tofino area.Family and friends were always his priority.Feeling his loss are Joanne, his wife and best friend of 40 years, his daughter Jennifer (Jordan) and new grandson Jackson, his brothers Terry (Sandy) and Cameron, sister Sharon and many close friends and colleagues.We will always remember Garry for his friendship, integrity, compassion, good humour and strength of character - he was a true gentleman!In lieu of flowers, a gift to a favourite charity or to Saanich Peninsula Hospital "Primary Health Care Campaign" would honour Garry.We would like to express our deep appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the staff on the Palliative Care Unit and to Dr. Kwasnica.A Celebration of Life will be held:Sunday, 28th April from 11:00am to 2:00pmSidney North Saanich Yacht Club1945 Marina WayNorth Saanich, BCCondolences can be sent via:First Memorial Funeral Services Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close