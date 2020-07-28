After a six month battle with cancer, in which he underwent several treatment options and remained hopeful, Garry passed away peacefully at home and shortly before a heavenly sunrise and the dawn chorus of the morning birds. Garry is predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Arthur Adamson. He is survived by his beloved wife Muriel of 52 years, his darling daughters Shelley Terpstra (Rudy) of Qualicum Beach, BC and Cherie Glazer (Carl) of Ottawa, Ontario, his dearly loved grandchildren Wesley and Rhiannon Terpstra and Avienda and Venessa Glazer, and his brother Douglas Adamson of Qualicum Beach, BC, along with many other cherished relatives, friends and neighbors.



Garry was born in Victoria, British Columbia where he later raised a family as a loving and devoted husband and father and worked as a cable technician for forty-two years. Family, friends, and co-workers would attest to Garry's virtue, intelligence, loyalty, gentleness, and strong work ethic.



Garry had a passion for auto racing taking many trips to Skagit Speedway and to stock car races in the United States. In his leisure time, Garry loved getting together with family and friends and especially enjoyed special outings for Chinese food lunches followed by a good film. He also spent time camping, reading, and proudly attending his grandchildren’s sports competitions and school functions. Last fall, he and Muriel took a most cherished trip to Banff and Jasper National Park.



Possessing a deep love and respect for nature and a strong belief in the importance of home, Garry thoroughly enjoyed spending his retirement years at his lovely acreage in East Sooke creating beautiful gardens and doing home improvements.



We are ever so grateful to dear family, friends, and neighbors who helped Garry in what ways they could and who visited him and/or sent thoughtful words during his difficult journey.



Garry’s beautiful soul will be greatly missed. He will remain in our hearts always.



“... the home he had made for himself, the home he had been so happy to get back to after his day's work …." ? Kenneth Grahame, The Wind in the Willows



As per Garry’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. In place of flowers, a donation can be made to the British Columbia Cancer Foundation.



