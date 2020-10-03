It is with profound sadness we announce that Gary Alfred Kadatz, 82, of Victoria, BC, passed away quietly in his sleep on September 23, 2020. Gary is mourned by his beloved wife, Michelle, daughters Karen (Rob), Christine (Greg), Victoria (Peter), Allison (Andrew); grandsons Max, Jackson, Brandon, Khonner; brother Dallas, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Clifford in 2014. Gary was born June 11, 1938, in Duncan, BC, to Erna (Richter) and Alfred Kadatz. Growing up he attended schools in many communities across Vancouver Island and Mainland BC. Gary treasured his long-time friendship with Al Macdonald and spoke often of their cross-country road trip in his prized TR3 convertible. In 1960, Gary was transferred for work from Port Alberni to Vancouver. In 1962, he married Marie Awram and moved to Coquitlam where they raised their two daughters. In the second-half of his life Gary met his soulmate, Michelle (Mickey) Gordon. They married in September 1991 and enjoyed 29 loving years together. Gary had an accomplished career with MacMillan-Bloedel, spanning more than 35 years. Completing his degree in Urban Land Economics at UBC in 1986, his career culminated in the Land Sales and Development division of MacBlo. In 1996, early retirement beckoned and Gary and Mickey moved to Victoria; above all Gary cherished the time he spent with Mickey. He was a proud member of the Royal Colwood Golf Club for more than two decades, serving as Director of the Board from 2000-2001. He spent as much time as possible at The Club, playing countless games of golf and bridge and enjoying meals with his friends and family. He spoke fondly of golf trips to England and Ireland with fellow club members. Gary had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and share stories, especially about his time living with a family in Mexico to learn Spanish. He was a gentle and great dad, even if he was always correcting our grammar! He delighted in teaching his first grandchild to drive when he was just a toddler; Max is honoured to look after and legally drive Grandpa’s favourite car now. Gary was a man of highest integrity and honour. In the last year he fought dementia with grace and humility. Gary was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his family. A special thank you to the staff at the Kiwanis Pavilion, where Gary spent his final days with Mickey at his side. Due to COVID restrictions, a service for Gary will be held in the future.



