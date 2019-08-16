WILLNER, Gary Coleman 1937 - 2019 Passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with dementia. He leaves behind his beloved wife Gerry, his cherished children Laura (Kevin), Debbie (Alf) and Kent (Cora), Gerry's children Kully (Debbie) and Shane (Chantal). Gary leaves his adored grandchildren Melissa, Tori, Shawna, Matthew, Kevin; Amanda, Coleman (and their mother Rosa), James, Brenden and 11 great-grandchildren. Gary will be missed by many cousins. Gary enjoyed the Canadian Scottish Regimental Association at the Bay Street Armory, Trafalgar / Pro Patria Legion, Lions Club and helped with the Sidney Lions Food Bank and thoroughly enjoyed his motorhome. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Trafalgar / Pro Patria Legion at 411 Gorge Rd. East.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019