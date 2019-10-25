Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary David Staniforth. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Garrick David Staniforth. Gary was born February 28, 1934 in Montreal, Quebec, but raised mostly in Huron County Ontario, and passed away on October 18, 2019 in Victoria, BC where Gary lived most of his life. Married to Yvonne for over 62 years. Gary had three children, Bob (Sari), Linda (Rod), and Penny (Ed). Tait, Curtis, Tamara, Leroy, Kyle and Brianna were his grandchildren. Gary also had great-grandchildren, Ryker, Emmett, Cohen, Colin, and Leo. Gary spent 25 years as an engineer in the Canadian Armed Forces (Navy). He was a past member of the Janizaries Gizeh Temple. Also a past master of Victoria Columbia Lodge #1. Gary and Yvonne spent six months a year as snowbirds in Hemet, California for over 23 years. Special Thank You to all Doctors and Nurses who cared for him over the last couple of years. At Gary's request there will be no service.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019

