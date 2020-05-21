BRYANT, Gary Douglas (GB) Husband, father, son and brother; brave of heart, sincere in purpose, and faithful to trust, passed away suddenly on Sunday May 10, 2020 at 61 years old. Gary was born in Vancouver, BC on June 5, 1958 to Norma Bryant and the late Larry Bryant. At a young age he moved to California with his parents and sister and spent his early years there before returning to BC and settling in Victoria at the age of 18. Soon after moving to Victoria, he met Heather, the love of his life. Gary and Heather married on February 10, 1979 and began raising their family. He was a member of the Shawnigan Lake Volunteer Fire Department from 1981 to 1996, where in those 15 years of service he had also served as the Deputy Fire Chief for several years. Gary was part of the local automotive industry in Victoria for over 40 years, where he had worked at Sears Auto Centre for 28 years before purchasing Lansdowne Auto Centre in 2007; for the last 13 years Gary thrived, working with his crew. A skilled mechanic and a genuine people person, he enjoyed being part of the team that created a good experience for all their customers. The Lansdowne team will honor him and continue in his footsteps. Gary had always loved fishing, boating, the outdoors and travelling the world with his wife Heather. He was an active member of the North Saanich Marina and Sidney North Saanich Yacht Club where he loved to spend any free time. He absolutely loved boating with his family and friends and enjoyed making connections and meeting new people. He is survived by his wife, Heather Bryant, and children Cris Bryant (Christy) and Katrina Scott (Rod), his mother, Norma Bryant; 5 grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, Wyatt, Nowell, and Holden. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy Nicholson (Rick), brother-in-law, Scott Savery (Michelle) as well as his cousins, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 21 to May 23, 2020.