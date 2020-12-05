Gary passed away peacefully in Victoria BC on November 29, 2020. He is pre-deceased by his parents Fred and Irene, brother Paul and sister Bev. Survived by his loving partner Sandra, daughter Debbie, son Chris, sister Pat (Tom), grandsons Blaine (Kelly), Dylan, and great grandson Dean. Also survived by Sandra's children Lisa (Greg), Brent (Lindsey) and their children who knew Gary as grandpa, Connor, Kyle, and Faith.
After school Gary worked at Moore Whittington before making a career with BC Ambulance as a cabinet maker. He was a carpenter by trade and could build anything even after his stroke. Gary loved going out on the boat and touring the gulf islands. He enjoyed fishing and reminiscing about the trips out fishing with his buddies. He loved camping on Pender Island, where he later built a home for him and Sandra. Gary loved a good get together and always had a smile on his face.
Special thanks to the The Heights at Mt. View for Gary's care over the last 10 months and to Dr. McKeen. No flower by request. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Diabetes. Due to COVID there will be no Celebration of Life at this time. We are hopeful for a later date. Condolences welcomed at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com