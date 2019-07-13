SHEPHEARD, Gary G. December 16, 1940 - July 9, 2019 We lost a one of a kind, remarkable man on July 9, 2019 at the Hospice in Parksville. Gary was 4th generation Victoria family and was a well-loved husband to Jan for nearly 48 years. He was a loving dad and is survived by his special daughter, Sandi Rohrbach (Steve) who remembers him always saying "Life is what it is"; sons, Ken Ford (Gina), Rick Ford (Shirley); sisters, Gayle Adams (Bob, deceased), Lynn Scott (Gordon); brother, Richard Shepheard (Donna); his much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins; countless life long friends, including his friendships with his drag racing and car buff buddies; all his fishing friends, the Bowser Bums, and all those that he met camping at China Creek for 48 years. A special thank you to Dr Robert Maccari and Dr Marlene van der Weyde for the wonderful care given to Gary. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Rd., Parksville, BC. In lieu of flowers, any donation is gratefully accepted in Gary's name to Oceanside Hospice Society, 210 Crescent Rd W., Qualicum Beach, B.C. V9K 1J9 To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1.877.264.3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019