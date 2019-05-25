Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Gagnon. View Sign Obituary

GAGNON, Gary It is with great sadness that we write of Gary's passing. He passed away quietly at home after courageously facing many health challenges for the past seven years. Predeceased by his brother Don, Gary is survived by his children Karen (Jim), Stephen (Colleen), Terry (Shelley) and their mother Diane; his devoted wife Joan and children Erin (Norm) and Eden; his very loved grandchildren Katie, Matt, Dalyce, Samantha, Thomas, Josh and Ella; his sister Carol (Tom) and many nieces and nephews. Gary was so loved by his family and close friends and he has left us all with wonderful memories of a man who loved deeply and truly enriched the lives of all who knew him. "He was a wonderful man", "What a great guy! were tributes spoken by so many who had the privilege of meeting him and getting to know him. He was a caring and supportive friend, and over the years made many lasting friendships. He was a man of great courage when facing medical challenges. Always so positive, friendly and caring with his doctors, nurses and other patients. He clearly left everyone feeling a little better for meeting him. Gary was an outstanding athlete beginning in his early years in Montreal. He attended Loyola University where he received a degree in Commerce and was inducted into Loyola's Hall of Fame in 1973 not only for his outstanding athletic abilities but for his athletic leadership as well, in both football and hockey. Gary enjoyed a successful career as a business executive for the Hudson's Bay Company Northern Stores and in that role, travelled extensively in the far North working closely with employees and local residents. Later he served as an executive with Alberta Grocers and The Northwest Drug Company. Gary was a kind and generous person always looking for ways to help and care for others. He was the co chair of the Save On Foods Charity Golf Classic, and volunteered as well at the Salvation Army Golf Tournament, at Mountain Dream Theatre Company, and at many local school events. He was an avid golfer enjoying a membership for many years at the Derrick Club in Edmonton, Niakwa Golf and Country Club in Winnipeg and later at Olympic View Golf Course. He loved the game and was a very positive mentor not only to those who were new to the game, but to his golf peers as well. He enjoyed the challenge of playing badminton and played in many tournaments excelling in both game strategy and skill! Gary was a mentor not only to his children and other family members, but to colleagues in the business world and as well to those who participated in activities with him be it skiing, golf, badminton… he seemed to have an innate sense of how to help others not only improve but to feel a greater sense of enjoyment in what they were doing. Gary's competitive spirit was so evident in many of the things he did… he made competition fun. Everyone in the family seemed to have the same goal when it came to playing a game of crib with him… "Let's try to beat Gramps"… very seldom did that happen! Gary was a wonderful "Gramps"! He was young at heart and so much fun to be with. He loved to tease and he was always there to listen and offer caring and wise counsel when asked, and to give loving hugs! Forever in our hearts… A very special thank you to the Oak Bay/Gordon Head Palliative Care Team nurses, to Victoria Hospice, to Father William Hann, to Dr. Eric Fretz, Dr. Greg Ganz and to Dr. Suzi Leggatt whose extraordinary care allowed Gary to be home until his passing. At Gary's request, there will be no funeral service, but instead a celebration of his life at his home on Sunday, July 14 beginning at 2:00. Rather than flowers a donation to Victoria Hospice in Gary's name would be appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019

