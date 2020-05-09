JACOBI, Gary Birth: August 7, 1940 Death: April 28, 2020, Victoria, BC With his signature grace, integrity and determination, Gary "shuffled off this mortal coil" peacefully at home, on his own terms, and with great dignity after an afternoon of real hugs, tears, laughter, chocolates, and Prosecco with those closest to him. Gary was born in Saskatoon and grew up in North Vancouver. He was proud of his immigrant heritage - his father, Mike Jacobi, from Hungary and his mother, Helen Dyck, a Mennonite from Ukraine, USSR. He was predeceased by his sister, Darlene. In 1963 he moved to Victoria where he taught for many years at Central, Oak Bay, and Lambrick Park, specializing in English Lit. He also did an exchange teaching term in Australia. A highly respected teacher, affectionately known as "Mr. J" to many of his students, Gary was renowned for his deep, resonant voice. A highlight for his English students would be to rest their heads on their desks while he read to them in his magnificent voice. His passion for good poetry and books was inspirational. During his lifetime, Gary saw much of the world - travelling with the old P&O lines, modern cruise ships, bus tours, cars, and trains (across Canada), but he could never wait to get back to his beautiful West Coast of BC. Above all else (with the exception of his family, of course), Gary's main love was sailing. A member of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club since 1975, he was an exceptionally talented sailor who won many racing trophies. He sailed year round, every year, everywhere, from Olympia WA to Desolation Sound, Bella Bella, and all points in between, circumnavigating Vancouver Island several times. The sight of Gary and his beloved Finesse beating to windward can best be described as sheer elegance! He truly valued being a member of RVYC, the people who worked there, those who sailed there, and in particular, Friday lunches with his four long-time, very dear, sailing buddies. With much gratitude to the Gods of the Sea, Gary and Lynda were able to take Finesse out for One Last Sail just two weeks before he died. Gary is deeply missed by his devoted partner and first mate of 22 years, Lynda Paulley; his beloved children and grandchildren Nadine Buchan (Mike) and granddaughter Julia, Brent Jacobi and grandsons Cohen, Levi and Kaleb; Lynda's children and grandchildren Michael Pasta (Jamey) and granddaughter Noelle, James Pasta (Andrea) and grandsons Braeden and Liam; and his cousin Helen (Duke) Dukeshire. Cremation has taken place with private family interment in Royal Oak Cemetery to follow. It is our hope that friends will be able to honour Gary at a gathering in the future when it is safe to do so. Gary wished to express his sincere gratitude to Drs. Woodley, Yee, and Trouton. He chose the words of his hero, William Butler Yeats, for his epitaph: "I have spread my dreams under your feet; Tread softly because you tread on my dreams." If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Mastocytosis Society CANADA, 4305 Preston Cresc, Regina SK S4X 0C9 or online at www.mastocytosis.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.