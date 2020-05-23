McKNIGHT, Gary Murray "Bear" April 8, 1956 - May 6,2020 It is with great sadness that our beloved Bear passed away peacefully at age 64. In the last few years, Bear battled health issues which he was not able to overcome. His "amazing bride" Sharon McKnight, and a longtime friend, Brian "Sam" Sneade, played a huge role in keeping him at home. Born and raised in Victoria, Bear was a very proud Islander. An accomplished athlete and gamesman, he played field hockey, soccer, rugby, baseball (with the "Antiques"), golf, bowling, darts and pool. Bear loved to follow the Maple Leafs, 49ers, and Blue Jays, often travelling with his brother Don to games collecting his favourite team jerseys. You could usually find Bear after work playing a game or watching a game at the Ingy Pub, and later at My Bar, having a cold one in the company of friends and family. A strong, genuine spirit, who said and did things his way. Bear began his work life as a dishwasher/cook at the old T&C shopping centre's White Spot, and moved on to being a long-time employee at Stocker's Warehouse and Moving Company, Sear's delivery, process server and part owner of Cabuzzi Freight Company. The eldest son of Clifford Alfred Moen and Doris Nina (Davies) McKnight, and grandson of his beloved Trixie and Ernie (all predeceased), Bear leaves behind his wife aka "sweetie" of 36 years, Sharon; sons Todd Etherington (Angie), Gary Glenn McKnight (Donna); brothers Don (Stacey), David; half-sister Tracey Manz (Rob); dad Gary McKnight; mother-in-law Ruth Zbitnew; sister-in-law Deb; 2 grand-kids and 5 nieces, and many other loving family members. Bear, you are now pain free and without discomfort. You will be forever missed and never forgotten. Sincerest thanks to all friends and relatives. Deepest gratitude and appreciation to the health care team. Donations in Bear's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada or Kidney Foundation. A celebration of life will be planned to honour Bear when safe to have larger gatherings. Condolences maybe left at Pacific Coast Cremation www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 23 to May 25, 2020.