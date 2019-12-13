SMITH, Gary Norman Passed away December 7, 2019 after a gallant battle with cancer. Predeceased by his father Norman in 1966, and brother Kim in 1974. He will be dearly missed by his wife Gina, daughter Nicole (Will), their children Masen and Harper, daughter Colette (Kieren), their son Dylan, mother Marion Price, stepdad Ronald Price, brother Kevin Smith, stepbrother Doug (Linda), stepsister Cathy, nephews Jared, Joe, Brandon, Tyler, and niece Rosie (Cody). A celebration of life will be held in January.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019