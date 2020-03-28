Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Rankin. View Sign Obituary

RANKIN, Gary February 23, 1940 - March 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gary Rankin. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathy; son, Terry (Mary), grandchildren, Kayleigh and Brayden; daughter, Jennifer (Silas); his furry workshop buddy, Jasper; brothers, Don (Gail) Thomas and Dan (Cori) Thomas. Gary was predeceased by his mom, Ruth, his dad, Ken and his brothers Len Thomas and Bob Thomas. After retirement from the Navy, his love for the ocean and travelling continued, going on cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean, vacations to Hawaii and road trips throughout B.C. Parksville Beach was a favorite spot for a weekend getaway. He enjoyed many years volunteering at BC Aviation Museum rebuilding old airplanes and spending countless hours in his workshop and garden. On weekends he loved attending the grandkids' many sports and dance events. He especially enjoyed the Friday Heart and Stroke group and his Hillside Mall coffee friends. He will be deeply missed! In lieu of flowers, if desired, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at







