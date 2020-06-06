GREEN, Gayle (Rolston) July 13, 1952 - May 28, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce that Gayle passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on May 28. She has gone with the angels to join her parents, Fred & Nancy, brother Russ, and beloved son Curtis, leaving behind her loving husband Dave, son Cameron, her sister Vick Rolston, sister-in-law Donna Rolston, nieces Kate (Mike) Brown, Shayna (Christopher) Shears, Kellie (Matt) Bowkowy, Lindsay Rolston, Tricia Thomas, and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing. A graduate of Mt. View High School, Gayle married Dave in 1972, and after living in Vancouver & Edmonton, returned to Victoria in 1979 to raise their sons and be closer to family. Family ties were the utmost importance and her boys were her pride and joy, with never a ball game or hockey game to be missed. Gayle worked for the BC Pension Corporation from 1989 to 2012 when retirement left time to create many lasting memories of wonderful holidays - visiting Cam in London, road trips in the RV and cruising the seas, many with her dearest friends, Jan & Al Pelton. She spent many enjoyable hours at the Sidney Curves, maybe even doing some exercise along with chatting with friends. She was kind hearted and always considerate of others, with a special love for her extended family of great nieces and nephews. She had an infectious smile and quick to laughter (except at home when her favourite sports teams were underperforming). She has been taken far too soon and will be greatly missed. A Private Family Service and a broader Celebration of Life will be arranged for a future date. Condolences may be offered at: www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.